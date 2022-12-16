The Orlando Magic (9-20) will try to build on their surprising four-game winning streak when they face the Boston Celtics (22-7) on Friday night. Orlando has nearly doubled its win total over the past week, and it is coming off a 135-124 victory over Atlanta. Boston snapped a two-game losing streak with a comeback win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden. Boston is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics vs. Magic over/under: 227 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Boston -900, Orlando +600

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is playing its best basketball of the season, following a nine-game losing streak with its current four-game winning streak. The Magic extended their longest winning streak since early in the 2020-21 campaign with Wednesday's 135-124 win over Atlanta, as Franz Wagner scored 24 points. They poured in 50 points as a team in the first quarter, which was the highest-scoring period in Magic history.

Star rookie Paolo Banchero leads Orlando with 21.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while Wagner is adding 19.9 points and 4.1 boards. The Magic have covered the spread in each of their last five games and are facing a Boston team that is coming off an emotional overtime win. The Celtics had lost their previous two games and are wrapping up a six-game road trip, so this is a tough scheduling spot for them.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston lost a pair of games against the Warriors and Clippers, but the Celtics still finished the road trip with a 4-2 record and remain atop the NBA standings. They are returning home for the first time since Dec. 2, so they will be playing in front of an energized arena. Center Al Horford is expected to rejoin the team on Friday after missing three games on the road trip due to the league's health and safety protocol and two games due to personal reasons. Defensive ace Robert Williams III is expected to make his season debut after offseason knee surgery.

Star forward Jayson Tatum poured in 44 points against the Lakers, including seven of the final 12 points in regulation to cap off the highest-scoring effort ever by a Celtic on the road against the Lakers. Tatum has been outstanding this season, averaging 30.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Boston has won 10 of its last 11 home games and has covered the spread at a 13-5-1 clip in its last 19 games. The Celtics also get to face an undermanned Magic squad with Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), Gary Harris (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) all ruled out.

