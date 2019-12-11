Celtics vs. Pacers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Boston Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 15-9 overall and 9-3 at home, while Boston is 17-5 overall and 7-5 on the road. Boston has won six of its past seven games. The Celtics have won four straight, with each of the past three wins coming by at least 13 points. The Pacers have lost three of their past five games. Indiana is favored by one point in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 209.5. Before entering any Celtics vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Indiana fell to Los Angeles on Monday 110-99. The Pacers got a solid performance out of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on a career-high 22 boards and 18 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Sabonis is having a career year through the first two months of 2019-20, averaging 18.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. Malcolm Brodgon is averaging a career-best 19.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely what Boston did against Cleveland on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Boston took down Cleveland 110-88. Kemba Walker filled up the stat sheet. He shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and seven dimes.

Gordon Hayward made his return from a one-month layoff from a hand injury on Monday and scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes. Jayson Tatum is posting 21.1 points a game, while Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.0 points per game for Boston.

