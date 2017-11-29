Chris Bosh on potential NBA return: 'I plan to keep my options open as a player'

It's been nearly two full seasons since Chris Bosh last played an NBA game, but the former All-Star is not ready to give up on getting back on the court.

In an appearance on NBA TV Tuesday night, Bosh, when asked what's next for him, said he probably won't be going into coaching, but plans to "keep my options open as a player." As transcribed by the Sun-Sentinel:

On what's next: "Probably not coaching. It's always very interesting. I'm always going to be around the game of basketball. I plan to keep my options open as a player moving forward, but that's not coaching. Maybe front office work, working with teams and spreading the game, maybe teaching the game to young people, that's something that's a very big passion."

Bosh, of course, is unfortunately unable to play due to health complications related to blood clots. Over the summer, the Miami Heat officially waived Bosh, and indicated that they plan to retire his jersey.

This is not the first time that Bosh has indicated his desire to play again. Last spring, during an appearance on Larry King's new show, Bosh said "yeah, I think so" in response to whether or not he would play again. "At heart I'm still an athlete, and that is not how I want it to end," he continued.

Unless something changes with his health, however, it seems unlikely that Bosh will get back on the court. He still hasn't been cleared by doctors, and will be turning 34 years old this spring.