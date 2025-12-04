Chris Paul's second stint with the Los Angeles Clippers ended abruptly on Wednesday when the franchise announced it was parting ways with the future Hall of Famer. Paul, who re-signed with the team this summer on a one-year deal, appeared in 16 games and averaged just 2.9 points.

Paul, 40, posted "just found out I'm being sent home" on Instagram around 2:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The team later confirmed its decision. Speaking for the first time since Paul was released, Clippers coach Ty Lue said the partnership between the team and Paul "wasn't a good fit."

"I just think it wasn't a good fit for what he was looking for," Lue said. "It is what it is. Do I want to see CP go out like this? No. I have a lot of respect for him. He's been a friend of mine over the years. You never wanna see a great go out like this. But I'm pretty sure he will find something because he's a great player. ... I didn't wanna see it end like this."

Clippers part ways with Chris Paul: What we know about bizarre overnight move involving team legend Jasmyn Wimbish

Paul, who played with Los Angeles from 2011-17, recently announced his intentions to retire at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. After stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, Paul returned to where he spent six seasons of his career and departed as one of the most iconic players in franchise history. He hoped to return to the Clippers to finish out his career making a run at an NBA title.

"I don't like it," Lue said. "It just didn't work out like we thought it would. I don't like it for CP, but it wasn't a good fit. We understood that. So, like (I) said, it was an organization (decision). They made the choice. We move forward. We got to see what we do. We will see."

After appearing in all 82 games with the Spurs and logging 28 minutes per game -- the most since the 2022-23 season -- Paul was in and out of the Clippers' rotation. The Clippers are off to a 5-16 start and entered Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks on a five-game losing streak

The Clippers did Chris Paul dirty: 'Legendary Clipper' sent packing in the middle of the night James Herbert

"This decision had nothing to do with one incident or one meeting that did or did not happen," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said. "Some of our business, respectfully have to keep in-house, but this didn't come down to just a one incident and one meeting."

Paul averaged just 2.9 points in 14.3 minutes on 32.1% shooting for the Clippers this season. He cannot be officially moved until Dec. 15 due to salary cap reasons.