Devonte' Graham is the hero vs. Knicks as Hornets hit second straight game-winning 3-pointer

Late on Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets ended a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, as Malik Monk drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun the Detroit Pistons. Just 24 hours later, the Hornets kept the good times going with a second straight game-winning 3. This time, Devonte' Graham played hero, as his last-second shot took down the New York Knicks, 103-102.

Early in the third quarter, it seemed like the Hornets were going to get run out of the gym. They had been losing for much of the game, were struggling to score and had seen the Knicks' advantage grow to 15 points. All of a sudden the 3s started falling, however, and in a six-minute span in the third, they drained as many triples to get back in the game.

Things stayed competitive the rest of the way, but with six seconds remaining, the Knicks held a two-point lead at 102-100. The Hornets had the ball, though, and that was plenty of time to make something happen. That's just what Graham did, taking a nice bounce pass from P.J. Washington and rattling home the three for the win as he fell down.

That was Graham's ninth 3-pointer of the game, and gave him 29 points in what was yet another star performance for the second-year guard. After playing just a bit role last season, he's taken advantage of more playing time opened up by Kemba Walker's departure.

Including Saturday night's game, he's averaging 18.8 points, 7.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 41.4 percent from downtown. Heading into the season, many expected the Hornets to challenge for the title of worst team in the league, but after almost a month of action, they're hovering around .500 at 6-7, and Graham has been a big reason why.