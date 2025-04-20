The NBA Playoffs are here, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after a stellar 64-18 campaign. They take on the Miami Heat, who earned the No. 8 seed after beating both the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Miami went 37-45 this season and is the lone sub-.500 team in the field. The Heat are also the first team to get out of the Play-In Tournament after entering as the No. 10 seed. The series kicks off in Cleveland Sunday night, and those who have a strong opinion on which way this game, or the series at large, will go can sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5.

Here's more information on the Heat-Cavaliers Game 1 and the series as a whole.

Betting on Heat-Cavaliers, Game 1

The Cavaliers, naturally, are heavy favorites in this game and this series. Cleveland is -1800 to advance past the first round and are -650 favorites at home on Sunday. Miami, meanwhile, is +900 to pull off the upset in this series and is a +470 underdog for Game 1. The Cavs beat the Heat two out of three times this year.

Cleveland got off to an incredible start to the season this year and had multiple long winning streaks en route to a 64-18 record. The Cavs scored more points than anybody in the league this year at over 121 points per game, and they also ranked 12th in points per game allowed. Cleveland ranked second in the NBA in both shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. The Cavs have a very deep roster, with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each averaging over 20 points per game, with Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Allen and Ty Jerome all averaging double-digit points per contest. Allen is also one of the NBA's top rebounders, pulling down 9.7 per game, and he shot .706 from the field this year, which was the best in the NBA.

Miami took care of the Chicago Bulls 109-90 in the 9-10 game of the play-in tournament before needing overtime to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 to earn the No. 8 seed. Tyler Herro is the Heat's key player, and he had a career year with 23.9 points and 5.5 assists per game. Andrew Wiggins averaged 19.0 points per game, while big man Bam Adebayo averaged 18.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds. Miami is just 24th out of 30 in points per game, but the Heat are solid defensively, allowing the seventh-fewest points per game.

The Cavaliers won their lone matchup with the Heat in Cleveland 112-107 on March 7, and they went 34-7 at home this season. The Heat went 18-23 on the road this year.

