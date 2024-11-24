Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Williams, a sixth-year forward who started his career with the Boston Celtics, arrived in Charlotte at last season's trade deadline.

The injury occurred on Saturday, during the Hornets' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams was driving to the basket attempting to score on Bucks big man Brook Lopez when he took a long step and collapsed. He was helped off of the court from there and did not return to the game.

Williams had been averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Hornets, but his value was measured primarily on the defensive end of the floor for a young Hornets team that is still growing on that end of the floor. The Hornets ranked 29th in defense last season, but have improved to No. 19 so far this season with Williams playing an important role in their forward rotation.

With Williams now out, the Hornets will have to rely even more on younger wings like Brandon Miller and Tidjane Salaun as well as veterans like Cody Martin and Miles Bridges. With a 6-10 record on the season, Charlotte is currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Despite oddsmakers pegging them as a lottery team, the Hornets have a chance in a thin Eastern Conference to make a run to at least the Play-In Tournament. Losing Williams will make getting there that much more difficult.