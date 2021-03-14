The Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat will face off on Sunday in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET at the Amway Center. Orlando is 13-25 overall and 8-12 at home, while Miami is 20-18 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Heat are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a road favorite. The Magic are 7-20-2 against the spread in their last 29 games as a home underdog.

The Heat are 3-8 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these two teams. Miami is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208. Before entering any Heat vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 12 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 87-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Heat:

Magic vs. Heat spread: Heat -7.5

Magic vs. Heat over-under: 208 points

Magic vs. Heat money line: Heat -325, Magic +265 Latest Odds: Orlando Magic +7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic dropped their seventh straight decision on Friday, falling 104-77 to the San Antonio Spurs. Orlando was up 29-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.

Vucevic leads Orlando with 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Magic have only been able to knock down 43 percent of their shots from the field this season, the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. Orlando scores 104.8 points and allows 111.9 points per game.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat worked past the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Friday. Jimmy Butler stepped up with 28 points and eight assists. For the season, Butler is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo, who is out Sunday with a knee injury, leads Miami with 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The Heat have been holding their opponents to 44.3 percent from the field, which places them second in the league. Miami scores 106.8 points and allows 107.8 points per game.

