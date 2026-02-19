Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is available to play in Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets, one day after wrecking his customized GMC EV Hummer in an accident in Uptown Charlotte. Ball was not injured in the two-car crash, which came at an intersection downtown and totaled his vehicle.

Video obtained by WSOC-TV showed Ball's vehicle making contact on the driver's side with a KIA sedan shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The front left tire of Ball's Hummer came off of the vehicle during the accident before the GMC came to a stop near the shoulder.

Ball was later spotted at the scene being picked up in a Lamborghini shortly after the accident. Both cars involved in the wreck were reportedly towed from the scene, but an accident report has not been made available.

The Hornets have won 10 of their last 11 games with Ball leading the charge. The sixth-year pro and former No. 3 overall pick is averaging 19.3 points per game and 7.4 assists this season.

Charlotte (26-29) is currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, 3.5 games back of Miami. The Hornets' starting lineup of Ball, standout rookie Kon Kneuppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate has the franchise in line to make its first postseason appearance since the 2015-16 season if the hot streak continues.

Earlier this month against the Rockets, Ball led the Hornets with 20 points during a road victory, which marked Charlotte's eighth straight win -- the first time that's happened since the 1999-00 season.