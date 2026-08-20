James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a three-year, $97 million contract that will keep the former MVP in Cleveland through the 2029-30 season, ESPN reports. With the new deal, which includes a player option for 2028-29 and a trade kicker, Harden will top $500 million in lifetime earnings by the end of this contract, becoming the eighth player in the NBA to reach that figure on their current deal, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Paul George, Donovan Mitchell and Joel Embiid.

Harden, who turns 37 next week, joined the Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline last year and helped Cleveland reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Harden declined his player option for next season to pursue one final long-term deal at a lower annual cost to the Cavaliers, providing them with some flexibility to pursue upgrades on the wing this summer.

Harden's return to Cleveland has never been a question, but it took nearly two months for the star guard to get a new contract from the Cavaliers as they scrambled to pivot after James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers instead of returning for a third stint in Cleveland. That finally materialized on Wednesday night when the Cavs acquired Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a five-team sign-and-trade that brought the talented young wing to Cleveland on a new four-year, $88 million contract, clearing the path for a Harden deal to get done.

Peyton Watson trade grades: Cavaliers grab breakout wing, Nuggets have serious questions around Nikola Jokić Sam Quinn

Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in his 26 regular-season appearances with the Cavs last season, dipping to 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in the playoffs. Cleveland did take a step forward by reaching the conference finals, but was swept by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, ending yet another season on a sour note.

The Cavaliers, who long resisted shaking up their core group, finally did so in flipping Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers for Harden, but opted against any more major trades involving core pieces this summer. Instead, they doubled down on re-signing Mitchell to a max extension and brought back Harden, but lost some depth with the departures of Dean Wade, Max Strus and Dennis Schroder.

With Harden back in the fold alongside Mitchell, Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers again have a formidable starting five with some depth concerns, but will hope to again be a contender in a suddenly loaded Eastern Conference. Cleveland is tied with Detroit for the fourth-best odds to win the East (+850 at FanDuel) behind the Knicks, 76ers and Boston Celtics.