The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies will square off in a season opener on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Utah is in rebuilding mode with a young roster that features eight players less than 23 years old following a 31-51 campaign last year. Memphis is hoping to stay healthy this season after its players missed an NBA-high 578 total player games due to injury last season. The Grizzlies are going to be without five players on Wednesday, but they are expected to be a Western Conference playoff contender.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. The Grizzlies are favored by 3 points in the latest Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over/under is 228.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six seasons. The model ended the 2023-24 season on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,800 in the process.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Utah. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over/under: 228.5 points

Jazz vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -142, Jazz +120

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah enters the season with a strong leader in power forward Lauri Markkanen, who was signed to a five-year extension in the offseason. Markkanen averaged a team-high 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last year, while guard Collin Sexton scored 18.7 points. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson is also back after averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 2023-24.

They are surrounded by young players, including Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski. George shot 44.8% from 3-point range during the preseason after shooting 33.4% from long distance in his rookie season. The Jazz have covered the spread in 13 of their last 19 games in October.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis welcomes back star guard Ja Morant after he was limited last year by a season-ending shoulder injury and a 25-game suspension early in the campaign. Morant was one of several Memphis players who dealt with significant injuries, which contributed to Grizzlies players missing more games than any other team in the league. They have an exciting new addition in big man Zach Edey, who was selected ninth overall in this year's draft.

Guards Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart are expected to play key roles for the Grizzlies this season as well. They are facing an Utah defense that allowed 120.5 points per game (No. 28 in NBA) and opponents knocked down 39.5% of 3-point attempts against them. The Jazz went 2-14 in their final 16 games last season, winning just one of their final eight home games.

How to make Jazz vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Jazz vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?