Jazz vs. Nets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from advanced computer

The Utah Jazz will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 7-3 overall and 5-0 at home, while Brooklyn is 4-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Jazz are the only remaining undefeated home team in the Western Conference. Utah is favored by seven points in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Jazz vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Utah and Golden State on Monday was still a pretty decisive one, as the Jazz registered a 122-108 victory, their third win in a row. Utah can attribute much of its success to Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

The Jazz lead the league with 98.1 points per game allowed. They have won eight of their past 10 meetings with the Nets.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn suffered a devastating 138-112 loss at the hands of Phoenix on Sunday. A bright spot for Brooklyn was the play of DeAndre Jordan, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 boards. Kyrie Irving is averaging 30 points per game but the Suns held him to a season-low 15 points.

Tonight's game will be Brooklyn's third on its season-long five-game road journey. Caris LeVert will miss the game with a thumb injury.

The Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.7, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Nets are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 121.7 on average. Those are key numbers to keep in mind for this game.

So who wins Jazz vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of the simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.