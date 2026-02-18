Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant on Wednesday addressed allegations that he used a burner account on X (formerly Twitter). The unverified screenshots that circulated on social media ahead of the NBA All-Star Game last weekend featured direct messages discussing a variety of topics, including Devin Booker, Durant's former teammate with the Phoenix Suns, and his former coach, Frank Vogel.

The messages also included commentary about the Golden State Warriors and complaints about Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and big man Alperen Şengün. Durant was asked if the person behind the account was him, but he declined to give a direct answer.

"I'm not here to get into Twitter nonsense," Durant said. "I'm just here to focus on the season. Keep it pushing. I get y'all have to ask those questions."

In a follow-up question asking if he had discussed the allegations with his teammates on the Rockets, Durant once again declined to give a yes or no answer.

"My teammates know what it is," Durant said. "We have been locked in the whole season. We enjoyed our break. Had a great practice today. Looking forward to the road trip."

Durant, who is very active on all social media platforms -- including X -- has previously admitted to using a burner account. Back in 2017, Durant sent several tweets in a third-person voice from his personal X account with nearly 20 million followers explaining his decision to leave the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors while blaming the Oklahoma City organization and then-coach Billy Donovan.

Days after the incident, Durant apologized and said he was "disappointed" in himself for the way he was "acting so childish."

Durant, who was traded from Phoenix to Houston last offseason, is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first season with his team. The Rockets are the fifth franchise Durant has played for during his 18-year NBA career.