Kevin Durant has hit a host of game-winning shots, but it's safe to say that his most recent game-winner carries a little extra weight. The future Hall of Famer admitted as much shortly after he drilled a game-winning, three-point shot that led to the Houston Rockets recording a 100-97 win over the Phoenix Suns. Durant spent the previous two-plus seasons with Phoenix a deal to Houston.

"Most definitely," Durant said when he was asked if the shot had any extra meaning given the opponent. "A place that I didn't wanna leave. I don't wanna sound too dramatic, but to be kicked out of a place and felt like I've been scapegoated for the issues we had as a team last year. Yeah, it felt good to beat them and hit a game-winning shot."

Durant's relationship with his former teams represents part of his NBA story. He made an unceremonious exit from Oklahoma City when he chose to sign with the Golden State Warriors after nine largely successful seasons with the Thunder that included winning his lone league MVP.

With the Warriors, Durant played a key role in helping Golden State win back-to-back titles while becoming a bonafide dynasty. But his time in Golden State was nearly as complex as it was successful, which led to him signing with the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent less than four seasons before he requested a trade.

While the Suns failed to live up to expectations, Durant continued to play at a high level. He was ninth in the MVP voting during the 2023-24 season and a two-time all-star.

"Tomorrow, I won't even think about it," said Durant, who tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists along with his game-winning shot. "It was a fun game. ... Of course, you play with a chip on your shoulder when you play your former team, especially when they trade you."