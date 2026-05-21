The Knicks overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. Jalen Brunson's 15 fourth-quarter points proved yet again why he's one of the most clutch players in the league. It wasn't a pretty game for the Knicks, but they delivered in the big moments, and now hold a 1-0 series lead with tons of momentum heading into Game 2.

For the Cavaliers, that game will probably haunt them the rest of this series. To go into Madison Square Garden as the underdogs after just completing an exhausting seven-game series against the Pistons and be the dominant team for 41 minutes, they have to be kicking themselves for losing that game. It was a massive choke job by Cleveland, and the Cavs can only hope to come out in Game 2 and secure a win before the series shifts to their home floor.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Five questions for Game 2 as Cleveland tries to rebound from historic collapse James Herbert

Here's what you need to know going into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks vs. Cavs: Game 2 info

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Thursday, May 21

: 8 p.m. ET | : Thursday, May 21 Location : Madison Square Garden -- New York

: Madison Square Garden -- New York TV channel : ESPN | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ESPN | : fubo (Try for free) Odds (via FanDuel): Knicks -5.5 | O/U: 215.5

Game 2 prediction

The Knicks went on a 44-11 run to end Game 1. When the Knicks started closing the gap and got it to within seven points, and then four points and then tied the game up 99 all, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson didn't call a single timeout. He let the game play out, and, as a result, his team looked flustered, unorganized and on defense James Harden looked completely lost. When asked why he didn't call a timeout down the stretch, Atkinson said "I like to keep my timeouts." Well, typically you keep them early in the game for situations like this so you can calm your team down.

Atkinson was also asked if he considered benching Harden down the stretch of Game 1 to only have them in there defensively, to which he said, "No, he's been one of our best defenders in these playoffs." The words "best" and "defender" aren't ones we typically associate with Harden, and while he has his impressive moments, Game 1 was devoid of them. Brunson had his way with Harden, whom Knicks coach Mike Brown said they were hunting defensively. It worked, and Harden got a dose of what he was doing to defenders relentlessly in his prime.

The way the final seven minutes and overtime played out for the Cavaliers was a complete disaster. And given that they've only won one game on the road throughout the playoffs, that doesn't instill a ton of confidence that they'll be able to get a win in Game 2. They had their shot at winning on the road to open this series, and they blew it. Hopefully, for Cavs fans, they can get things sorted out back in Cleveland. The Pick: Knicks -5.5