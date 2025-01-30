The New York Knicks have been on a scoring barrage of late, and it continued with a 122-112 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. This follows a pair of wins over the Grizzlies and Kings in which the Knicks, who have now won five straight, put up 143 points in each.

Do the math, and that's 408 points, which qualifies as the most points scored in a three-game span in franchise history.

More importantly, this was the Knicks' 32nd victory of the season. It has been 28 years since they had this many wins at the end of January. Also, this is a nice reminder than the Knicks can, believe it or not, beat good teams.

Before this three-game stretch of wins over Sacramento, Memphis and Denver, the Knicks were just 10-9 against teams with a better than .500 record. Prior to this five-game winning streak, they had suffered losses to Minnesota, Detroit and Oklahoma City.

Jalen Brunson was sensational against Denver, finishing with 30 points and 15 assists. OG Anunoby added 23 points on five 3-pointers. Josh Hart was brilliant in ways that exceed even his impressive score-sheet stuffing numbers of 15 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals. His impact is everywhere.

This was billed as a MVP-candidate matchup between the two centers, but it was an uncharacteristically quiet night for each. Denver's Nikola Jokic finished with a ho-hum 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, significantly below his season averages, while Karl-Anthony Towns had just 14 points for New York while missing all four of his 3-point attempts.