Lakers vs. Nuggets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Pepsi Center in a matchup of the Western Conference's top teams. The Lakers are 2.5 games ahead of the Nuggets in the race for the best record in the West, but have played three more games. Los Angeles had won 10 in a row before losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Denver had won six straight and 10 of 11 before losing to Sacramento on Saturday. Denver is 13-4 overall and 8-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 17-3 overall and 8-1 on the road. Denver is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 208.

The Nuggets fought the good fight in their overtime game on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close, but the Nuggets fell 100-97 to Sacramento. The Nuggets were up 57-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Nuggets still won 10 of their 12 games in November.

The Nuggets' defense is ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up an average of just 101.8 points per game. Five players are averaging double figures in scoring, led by guard Jamal Murray at 18.5 per game.

On Sunday, Los Angeles lost to Dallas by a decisive 114-100 margin. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of Danny Green; he played 27 minutes but picked up just eight points. The Lakers had lost only once in 18 games since their season opener.

The Nuggets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.8, which places them third in the league. But Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 48.2 mark.

