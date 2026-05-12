The question was asked. The answer will have to wait. Both were expected.

Not long after the Lakers' season ended late Monday night in Los Angeles with an inevitable sweep courtesy of the Thunder, the focus shifted to LeBron James and his future. Would he still have one in the NBA, or had he decided that his playing days were in the past and this was finally the end of his remarkable career? It was hard to imagine James announcing a snap retirement well after midnight on the East Coast, with no fanfare or sendoff. Tim Duncan faded into the background with no advance warning, but LeBron has always courted the spotlight.

Still, the question had to be asked. Larry Bird retired at 35. Magic Johnson, 36. Michael Jordan, 40 (the final time). Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki were 40 when they called it quits. At 41, James is well past the traditional NBA expiration date. So how about it, LeBron? What are your plans?

"I don't know what the future holds for me, obviously," James said. "As it stands right now tonight, I got a lot of time. As I said last year after we lost to Minnesota, go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them and spend some time with them. And when the time comes, you guys will know what I decide to do."

Hedging in that moment was extremely on brand. This man turned The Decision into a national TV event. Fat chance he was going to say goodbye in the wee small hours with precious few people watching after getting swept by OKC. He has options to weigh. These things take time and planning, and especially pomp and pageantry. The hunch here (and everywhere) has long been that when James decides the end is nigh, he'll order up the Kobe Bryant deluxe retirement tour package and make it a season-long celebration. As he should. Bryant was 37 in his final season. Chances are that LeBron will have played at least five more years than Kobe before he hangs it up -- if not more. Because if he wants more, if he wants to play until he's 45 or something and unleash the NBA legend version of the best old guy at the YMCA pick-up game, he could absolutely do that.

James has already played more minutes, games and seasons than anyone in NBA history. But if he's supposed to be slowing down, someone forgot to tell him and he forgot to inform his body. He played 60 games this season and made the All-Star team yet again, his 22nd selection. That had some people complaining that he made it on reputation alone. And while reputation was rightly factored in, he also deserved it.

What's next for LeBron James? Setting odds for his next team, plus why retirement seems like real possibility Sam Quinn

This season, in a singular career that has produced countless records and highlights, we somehow saw something new from James: He morphed into the best role player in the NBA, or at least someone who played like he knew he wasn't the main man anymore. As JJ Redick explained earlier this season, the Lakers were at their best most nights when James was third in usage rate after Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Indeed, James' usage was the lowest of his 23 seasons, and he scored the fewest points per game since he was a rookie. And yet his assists, rebounds, steals and blocks were basically in line with his career averages, and his eFG% was higher. Put another way, the man is still really good at basketball.

Consider what happened after Dončić and Reaves went down with late-season injuries and the Lakers limped into the playoffs to face a heavily favored Rockets team. James was once again called on to be the main option because the Lakers didn't have any other choice. And once again, he thrived, pushing a tissue paper-thin supporting cast of Rui Hachimura, DeAndre Ayton, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard and other spare parts into the second round. His influence in that pivotal Game 3, particularly at the end of regulation, was critical.

First, he picked up Reed Sheppard full court, then he slapped the ball out from behind to create a turnover, then he canned the game-tying 3 that sent the proceedings to overtime and ultimately put such a stranglehold on the series that the Lakers advanced. Bummer that they had to run into the OKC juggernaut in the second round, but really, what more can anyone ask of James at this point in his career?

This version of LeBron is necessarily different from the way he played a decade ago for all the obvious reasons, but that doesn't mean he can't contribute and be effective if he sticks around. Earlier in the season, he knowingly snapped his own double-digit scoring record at 1,297 games, passing up a late shot to instead whip an assist to Hachimura in the corner for the game-winning 3.

It was unquestionably the right basketball play. He still makes so many of those. For all his considerable physical tools, it's sometimes easy to forget that James thinks about the game at a higher level than almost anyone ever. He doesn't have to be the best athlete anymore or dunk on dudes to prove his worth -- though he can still do that too, as Luke Kornet found out in December and won't ever live down.

As old man games at the Y go, LeBron's is spectacular. That's the thing about the breathless LeBron Retirement Watch that doesn't quite track. His age has everyone understandably waiting for him to call it a career, but his game says he still has a lot to offer. The question is, if he returns next season, who might he be offering those services to?

James is a free agent after failing to squeeze one last multiyear deal out of the Lakers last offseason. The Lakers smartly declined, instead choosing to prioritize cap space this summer when they'll be looking to hammer out new terms with Reaves, who is certain to decline his player option for a bigger payday.

So where does that leave James? What are the odds for his next team and is retirement actually a possibility? As he said during the season with a healthy dusting of incredulity, "I can fit in with anybody." If there were questions about his willingness to serve in a supporting actor role instead of being the leading man, he seemed to answer that this season. Staying with the Lakers would make a lot of sense for everyone. He's already demonstrated his willingness to let Dončić and Reaves lead the way, his son plays for the team, his considerable off-court business interests are in L.A., not to mention the marketing value he represents to the Lakers simply by being LeBron. If he wants a farewell tour -- and of course he does -- who better to throw the biggest goodbye bash in pro sports history than the Lakers? Provided he's willing to take a considerable discount so the Lakers can add supplemental roster pieces to the party.

Failing that, he could chase one last ring. That would also have to come at a discount. As talented as he still is, and as big a box office draw as he will always be, no one is paying top dollar for a guy who will be 42 next season. And yet whatever money he ultimately commands, James is well worth the price of admission.

The nagging unanswered question is how much longer he'll be selling tickets. Prior to the Christmas Day games, he lamented having to play rather than being at home with his family. LeBron said he wanted to sit on the couch instead of going out and performing. There will be plenty of time for the former. No need to rush it when he remains so capable of the latter.