There was an eerie calm to LeBron James' 21st trip to the postseason. With Austin Reaves out to kick things off and Luka Dončić sidelined for the Lakers' entire run, nobody had any illusions about what was going to happen. There was no real championship pursuit, no historical stakes or endless legacy debates. The Los Angeles Lakers were a dead team walking.

They acquitted themselves well, given the circumstances, taking the Houston Rockets down in a series that reminded all of us just how valuable the 41-year-old James can still be. But once the Oklahoma City Thunder arrived, it ended with a second-round thud. The Lakers were eliminated in one of the more predictable second-round sweeps you'll ever see. The Thunder finished things off with a hard-fought Game 4 win Monday night in L.A.

It's unusual for a James team. He's certainly lost before, but never quite in this way. It's never seemed so inevitable. It frames the circumstances in which he now enters an uncertain offseason. He's not the center of the basketball universe anymore. LeBron is, however, a free agent.

When James has reached free agency in the past, it's always been from a position of strength. He was the reigning MVP in 2010. He was coming off of back-to-back Eastern Conference four-peats in 2014 and 2018. In 2024, he was still powerful enough to command a max contract, though he offered to take less if the Lakers could use the money to lure acceptable help.

Things are different this time around. He's talked openly about retirement. He's no longer an All-NBA player, at least not across the 82-game grind, and his mere presence no longer sustains the fantasy that anything is possible. At his peak, you could talk yourself into him hanging with the Warriors by himself. He can't do that to the Thunder now. For the first time in his career, he's a supporting player. It's the most vulnerable position he's ever found himself in going into free agency.

We learned during the season that he's capable of playing a smaller role. The Lakers went 16-2 in March with James functioning as a role player. But does he want to keep playing under those conditions? What could he possibly still want to accomplish? Are there specific goals -- a fifth championship, a bucket list partnership, a new challenge, a storybook ending -- that still genuinely matter?

For now, we can only speculate. James will presumably spend the coming weeks and months weighing his options before deciding on a plan for the 2026-27 season. Given only the information we have in this moment, we are attempting to set the odds for what his next -- and possibly final -- decision will be.

Will LeBron James retire after this season?

Prediction based on everything we know as of May 12

Yes 30% No 70%

LeBron James' next team?

Predicting LeBron James' next team based on everything we know as of May 12

Team Percent chance Lakers 35% Retirement 30% Cavaliers 20% Warriors 10% Knicks 4% Three potential longshots 1%

Now let's break down each different scenario individually

Los Angeles Lakers: 35%

Inertia is an incredibly powerful force. If there were some winning team out there eager to pay James a salary commensurate with his stature within the sport, we might be having a different conversation. But aside from the Lakers, the teams likely to have cap space are rebuilders like the Nets and Bulls. The Pistons have paths to cap space, but they're too painful to do so for the sake of a quadragenarian. James could seek a contender at a lower price point, of course, but he hasn't taken a meaningful pay cut since he played for the Heat.

The Lakers are in the same boat. If there were another star free agent out there on whom they could spend their roughly $50 million in projected cap space, they'd likely do so. There are a few big names with impending player options, but most of them (Trae Young, Zach LaVine, James Harden) are all-offense guards who don't fit with the existing roster. The best truly unrestricted free agent this summer that doesn't currently play for the Lakers is... Norman Powell? Ayo Dosunmu? Kristaps Porziņģis if you believe in his health?

The Lakers could try their luck with a restricted free agent -- Jalen Duren, Peyton Watson and Tari Eason all come to mind -- but their teams are never eager to lose those players for nothing, so those offer sheets usually get matched. Maybe there's an unforeseen trade. For now, there's no productive use of their cap space immediately evident.

The big-ticket free agents are waiting for 2027. If the Lakers decide that their best path forward is largely running it back, they can operate above the cap and just re-sign everyone, ideally to one-year deals. In that world, the Lakers could drastically improve their team at the deadline with several expiring contracts, two future first-round picks and whomever they draft at No. 25 as ammo. In theory, the Lakers could improve through the trade market sooner. They'll have those picks available this offseason. Trading them without using cap space, and therefore sacrificing the ability to stay above the cap and re-sign everyone, is just tricky. If a possible trade partner is open to taking back iffy salary -- most likely Jarred Vanderbilt -- it's a bit more doable.

The Lakers are by no means a perfect situation for James. They just check the most boxes. They won't pay him the max, but they can pay him more than his other viable suitors. They're not a contender on the level of the Thunder or Spurs, but they looked as good as anyone else in March. James could remain in Los Angeles. He could allow Dončić and Reaves to carry the night-to-night burden. He could remain an important, well-compensated part of a very good team that wears a historic uniform and also employs his son. Perhaps it's not the Hollywood ending he wants, but it may be the best one available to him.

This seems like the likeliest overall option, but not so likely that it can be considered even a 50-50 proposition. The Lakers may elect to use their resources elsewhere. James may choose to prioritize something the Lakers don't offer. He might even decide he's done with basketball altogether.

Retirement: 30%

For years, we assumed we'd know about LeBron's retirement well in advance. Come on, the guy who moved to Los Angeles to make movies wasn't going to have a retirement tour? Well, James really doesn't want one, according to The Athletic. Whenever James does retire, it might not come with all of the pomp and circumstance we once expected. One day, he's just going to tell us he's done. That day might be sooner than we think.

Retirement is clearly on the table. Without knowing what he's thinking, it's hard to say how seriously he's considering it. He's said very little on the record. "When I know, you guys will know," James said in February. His agent, Rich Paul, has said he hopes this isn't his final season, but that he doesn't know if it will be. James told ESPN about his desire to spend more time with his family, considering how little availability his hectic career has afforded him.

James started to experience sciatica last summer during a workout. At his age, he's susceptible to conditions like that in ways he once wasn't. In his interview with ESPN, he revealed that he still hasn't fully gotten over Solomon Hill rolling into his ankle in 2021. "Ever since that injury, I've been fighting uphill to get it back to normal," he said.

That may ultimately be the deciding factor here: how good does James feel? We know he can still hang in the playoffs, but how confident is he in his ability to survive another 82-game season? We'll likely find out in the weeks and months to come.

Cleveland Cavaliers: 20%

It's the sentimental answer, right? James seems to have set roots in Los Angeles, but if 2014 taught us anything, it's that all roads tend to lead back to Cleveland. With two of his kids now living on their own, being away from home might be slightly more palatable than it would've been a few years ago, especially if the finish line is indeed in sight.

The immediate hiccup here is money. I've previously laid out some of the creative ways Cleveland could afford to pay him a respectable salary, but this would probably be for the minimum. That'll be a tough sell anywhere. It might be slightly easier to swallow in Cleveland, specifically, from a PR perspective. If he takes the minimum to join, say, the Warriors or Knicks, he's ring-chasing. In Cleveland, he's going home and helping push a potentially stale core over the top.

Speaking of which, a lot of this probably rides on how Cleveland's postseason plays out. The Cavaliers are currently tied with the Pistons in their second-round series, but didn't exactly dominate Toronto in the first round. This is tricky. The Cavaliers need to be viewed as a legitimate championship contender for James to justify such a pay cut. If they make the Finals, though, he may be too image-conscious to risk the perception that he's taking the easy route. If nothing else, being in the Eastern Conference is certainly easier than remaining in the West.

There's the matter of roster fit to consider as well. Would it really make sense for James, trying to conserve energy on a night-to-night basis, to share the court with another aging star in James Harden? Is Harden a lock to return to Cleveland? Probably, but if he winds up picking up his player option, he could be used as a big expiring salary in a trade. What about the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors? Such a trade would make the Cavaliers a more dangerous title threat. It would also ensure that James would have to share top-billing in his grand return.

James already has a reputation as a team-hopper. That's something else he's conscious of. Even if a return to Cleveland represents his fourth move, it would still be only the third uniform he's worn. If James wants to move, this is just the easiest way to do it. It's the one team he could join that would probably never be held against him. Unlike...

Golden State Warriors: 10%

This is where that team-hopper reputation comes back up. If James cares what the wider basketball world thinks of him, there's no way he'd ever put on a Warriors jersey. He took enough heat for joining the Heat, when Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were just his draftmates. He faced Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the Finals four times! Even though they're all past their peaks, there are fans who would hold this against James forever. If that matters, it's not happening.

But James is an old man by NBA standards, and old men aren't known for caring what others think. James has said as far back as 2022 that he'd like to play with Curry someday. He described the feeling of playing with Curry at the 2024 Olympics as "everything and more." This isn't the sort of decision James would make for legacy. It's a decision he'd make because it's the decision he wants to make, and is now finally old enough to dismiss what anyone else thinks and just enjoy the end of his legendary ride.

Golden State has less financial wiggle room than Cleveland does, at least if it intends to keep Green and Porziņģis. There are perhaps unlikely scenarios in which Golden State opens up the mid-level exception, but more likely, James would be coming for the minimum. That's the struggle paying Curry and Jimmy Butler the 35% max creates, though Butler looms large here for other reasons.

If James is taking the minimum to sign up here, he might prefer the Warriors to trade the injured Butler, along with draft picks, for more immediate help. Perhaps he even makes that a condition of his decision. The Warriors may not be a likely championship team, but James would probably want them to do everything in their power to become one if he's going to deal with all the headaches that would come with this move.

New York Knicks: 4%

If it's about money, it's the Lakers. If it's about sentiment, it's the Cavaliers. If it's about playing with a specific teammate, it's the Warriors. But what if it's about the challenge? What if James wants to climb one last peak, check one last box? Ending New York's 50-year championship drought would probably be the single biggest boost James could give his legacy.

Of course, the Knicks are not only alive this postseason, but playing very well. They could make the Finals without James and, while they'd be underdogs against whoever came out of the West, anything can happen in seven games. If the Knicks end the drought on their own, the conversation ends then and there.

If it doesn't, this would potentially be James' last chance to end a decades-long flirtation with the Knicks. He called New York his "favorite city" all the way back in 2008, when his every quote was monitored ahead of his 2010 free agency. When he and Wade played their final game against one another, he was caught saying the game could only have happened at the then-Staples Center "or the Garden." He called it "the Mecca of basketball" only a few months ago. He once even triggered trade rumors by draping a Knicks towel over his shoulders. The stars never quite aligned. Maybe they could now.

There's no question about salary. The Knicks could only offer the minimum. They're positioned to bolt beyond the second apron next season if they keep the team together. If they pursue a major trade, like for, say, Giannis Antetokounmpo, it would hard cap them at the second apron and force them to pinch pennies. Money won't be a factor here. He is not known to have the sort of personal relationship with any Knick that he has with Curry and Green, and he doesn't have the same sentimental ties to New York that he does to Cleveland, but if he's looking for one, last high-profile gig? This is his way to do it without sharing the spotlight with Golden State's legends.

Keep in mind: Knicks president Leon Rose was once his agent. Rose was also the mentor to James' agent, Rich Paul, but that relationship was reportedly frosty until they hashed things out in 2024. Now that fences have been mended, a path to New York looks slightly more realistic than it once did.

Three wild cards: 1%

Nobody else warrants a full discussion, but I'll throw out three long shots: