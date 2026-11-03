LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2026-27 season. Their grand experiment adding James and Jaylen Brown to create a star-studded starting lineup with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid has gotten off to a fantastic start. The 76ers are 7-1 after a 126-107 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The vibes in Philly are, as they say, immaculate, and it's allowed James to have a little fun added to his 24th season in the league. During the third quarter of the Sixers win over Chicago, James tried to chase down an outlet pass and went charging into the stands, bumping into a fan who had a cup of wine in the Philly crowd.

LeBron, who is the NBA's preeminent Wine Guy, decided he'd take a quick sip to see what the fan was working with before jogging back to the court.

After the game, LeBron was asked about the moment and offered a quick review of the wine selection available at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

"I spilled some of his wine, so I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm, how good it was," James said, via The Athletic. "It was aight. It was aight."

LeBron James PHI • PF • #23 Monday vs. Bulls Points 15 Rebounds 7 Assists 9 Minutes 31 Wine sips 1 View Profile

James finished the game with 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 31 minutes, doing a bit of everything in his supporting role for a Sixers team that continues to roll. Maxey led the way with 26 points and 11 assists, while Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds and VJ Edgecombe made it three starters over 20 points with a 21-point outing.

The scary thing about the Sixers is it hasn't felt like they've come close to hitting their full stride in terms of complete performances, but they overwhelm teams with their talent and have had a knack for pulling away late. As long as they keep that up, fans will be happy to share a bit of their vino with James as a treat.