Magic vs. Blazers odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams are 12-16; Portland is 6-6 at home, while Orlando is 4-10 on the road. Orlando stumbles into Friday's contest having lost five of its last six games. Portland, meanwhile, is on a bit of a roll, having won three of its last four contests. Portland is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 217.

The Trail Blazers beat Golden State 122-112 on Wednesday. Portland was led by Damian Lillard, who finished with 31 points and 13 assists in the victory over Golden State. CJ McCollum added 30 points, while Carmelo Anthony finished with 17 points. Anthony has been on fire since signing with Portland, averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Orlando, meanwhile, came up short against Denver on Wednesday, falling 113-104. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 20 points, but it wasn't enough as the Magic dropped their second consecutive game. The Magic have struggled mightily away from home, winning just four of their last 16 games on the road.

The Trail Blazers are worst in the league in fouls per game, accruing 23.2 per game. The Magic enter Friday's matchup averaging only 18.1 fouls per game, the second-best total in the NBA.

