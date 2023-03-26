The Orlando Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 31-43 overall and 18-19 at home, while Brooklyn is 40-34 overall and 21-18 on the road. This is only the second meeting of the season between these two franchises and the Nets scored a 109-102 victory when they met back in November. However, the Magic covered the spread as 12-point underdogs.

The Nets have now taken seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings straight up but the Magic have covered the spread in six of those 10 meetings. This time around, Orlando is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 225.5.

Magic vs. Nets spread: Magic -1.5

Magic vs. Nets over/under: 225.5 points

Magic vs. Nets money line: Orlando -115, Brooklyn -105

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets made easy work of the Miami Heat on Saturday and carried off a 129-100 win. The score was close at the half, but Brooklyn pulled away in the second half with 64 points. The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Mikal Bridges led the charge with 27 points and seven assists.

Bridges continues to elevate his stock since the trade that sent him to Brooklyn as part of the return for Kevin Durant. The 26-year-old is averaging 25.8 points per game, while shooting 49.0% from the floor and 39.3% from the 3-point line since the trade.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the New York Knicks this past Thursday, but the Magic still walked away with a 111-106 victory. Power forward Paolo Banchero (21 points) was the top scorer for Orlando. The Rookie of the Year candidate also had six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the win.

Banchero is averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has already had 37 games where he's registered at least 20 points. He also had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the loss to Brooklyn in November.

