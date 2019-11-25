Magic vs. Pistons odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced simulation

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 5-11 overall and 4-3 at home, while Orlando is 6-9 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Pistons have lost six of their last seven games. The Magic are on a four-game road trip and lost the first one already. Detroit is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





The Pistons fell to the Bucks on Saturday, 104-90. Luke Kennard had a rough night: he played for 30 minutes but picked up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting. Derrick Rose led Detroit with 20 points.

Blake Griffin was out in that game, as he does not play in consecutive games right now. Tony Snell has missed the last two games with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Orlando was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 111-106 to Indiana. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of Jonathan Isaac, who had a career-high 25 points in addition to nine boards.

Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon are out with right ankle sprains. Michael Carter-Williams is out with a hip injury.

Detroit is second worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 41.4 on average. The Magic have experienced some offensive struggles of their own, as they have only been able to knock down 42.6 percent percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

