Marcus Smart didn't exactly live up to his name on Monday. The Boston Celtics guard made one of the strangest mistakes you'll ever see on a basketball court, and in conjunction with the rare game situation, it created a lowlight video you may never see again in the NBA.

It all started after the ball was knocked away from Brandon Ingram on a Pelicans offensive possession. He, Evan Fournier and Payton Pritchard got tied up and a jump ball was called, but because it was so late in the possession, only 0.3 seconds remained on the shot clock. Of course, that clock only applied to the Pelicans. Boston winning the tip would have generated a fresh 24-second shot clock.

Sure enough, they did win the tip. New Orleans knew that it could not legally get a shot off with only 0.3 seconds remaining, so the Celtics won the tip uncontested. The problem? Smart gained possession of the ball and seemingly thought that he had only 0.3 seconds to shoot. He heaved the ball towards the basket and unsurprisingly missed, giving the ball back to the Pelicans.

Uncontested jump balls are a rarity in the NBA. Half-court heaves before the end of a quarter are a rarity in the NBA. Seeing the two combined in such a manner, along with Smart's mistake, makes this one the most unique highlights you'll ever see in a basketball game. Things like this practically never happen.

But it did. Smart is usually, well, a smart player. On Monday, he wasn't, and now he'll have to spend the rest of his career living this blunder down.