The NBA Cup quarterfinals are here. Eight teams remain in the battle to win the league's in-season tournament, and that number will be cut in half by the end of Wednesday night. The East side of the bracket is up first as the Heat face the Magic and the Raptors host the Knicks on Tuesday for spots in the semifinals. On Wednesday, the Thunder will host the Suns before the Lakers and Spurs meet up.

The 19-1 Thunder are currently the favorites to win the 2025 NBA Cup (-125 at FanDuel). The Bucks won the competition last year, and the Lakers won the initial version in 2023.

NBA Cup knockout stage schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Heat at Magic (-1) | 6 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Knicks at Raptors (+5.5) | 8:30 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Suns at Thunder (-14.5) | 7:30 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Spurs at Lakers (-4.5) | 10 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 13

Heat/Magic vs. Knicks/Raptors | 5:30 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Suns/Thunder vs. Spurs/Lakers | 9 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday, Dec. 16

TBD vs. TBD | 8:30 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video



The Heat, Magic, Knicks, Raptors, Suns, Thunder, Spurs and Lakers made the knockout stage by going 3-1 or better in group play. The Thunder, Lakers, Raptors and Magic all went unbeaten in the group stage. Our Sam Quinn has winners and losers of the group play stage.

The quarterfinal games are all being played in home markets of the higher seeds, but the semifinals on Saturday and the finals on Dec. 16 will be held in Las Vegas.

2025 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

NBA Cup group play standings