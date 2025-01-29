Nikola Jokic is one of the most dominant offensive players in NBA history, as his versatility and ability to contribute in multiple categories for daily Fantasy basketball players make him one of the most attractive NBA picks on a nightly basis. However, Jokic averaging a triple-double this season also has him among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool. Often, he's worthy of that high price tag and returns significant scores for NBA DFS lineups. But matchups against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden haven't often garnered that result, and that's who Jokic and the Nuggets face on Wednesday.

Jokic has never recorded a triple-double in any of his nine games at Madison Square Garden. The Nuggets make their one trip to MSG this season to play Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks, so is Jokic worthy of his high price tag on Wednesday? Or, is a better NBA DFS strategy on an 11-game slate to spread that money around other options in the NBA DFS player pool? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday (when McClure last made NBA DFS picks), McClure highlighted Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks from the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Jokic had 33 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists, returning 76 points on DraftKings and 70.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups could have been well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, January 29

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Brunson had 20 points and six assists over just 25 minutes in a lopsided 143-106 victory over the Grizzlies on Monday. He had 25 points and 11 assists the game before as the 28-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. He was recently named to his second All-Star team as well.

Brunson had 23 points and 17 assists in New York's first meeting with Denver this year. He's scored at least 21 points in all five games against Denver since signing with the Knicks. Brunson averaged a career-high 28.7 ppg last season, and he's continuing his ascension into becoming one of the top guards in the league. He's scored more than 30 points in four of his last eight games, and McClure sees value in Brunson against Denver, which ranks 24th in scoring defense at 116.2 ppg this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings power forward/center Domantas Sabonis ($9,900 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel). Sabonis had 21 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists against the Nets on Monday for his second straight triple-double. The 28-year-old is averaging 21 points, 14.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists and leads the league in rebounds. The three-time All-Star has been especially dominant lately, averaging 24.8 points, 18 rebounds and 7.4 assists over his last five games.

The Kings are playing the 76ers, who are playing the second half of a back-to-back. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out, and Andre Drummond missed Tuesday's game with a foot injury, so the 6-foot-10 Sabonis may find easier matchups to create offensive opportunities on Wednesday against a potentially fatigued 76ers team. He had 17 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists against the 76ers on New Year's Day with Embiid out, and McClure expects another strong performance on Wednesday. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, January 29

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.