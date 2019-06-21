NBA Draft 2019: Undrafted underclassmen should be allowed to return to college
Danny Kanell thinks the NBA and NCAA need to revise their rules regarding those who declare
The 2019 NBA Draft is already home to a number of hopeful stories, from Zion Williamson going No. 1 to the remade New Orleans Pelicans to Coby White absolutely lavishing former UNC teammate Cameron Johnson going just a few picks after him.
But there's one thing that could make for a lot more hopeful stories on draft day, according to Danny Kanell.
New rules regarding undrafted underclassmen.
The NCAA currently allows underclassmen who declare for the NBA draft to return to school if they rescind their declaration by late May, a deadline that used to be further out from the actual draft. But Kanell thinks there shouldn't be any restrictions at all.
"You know what would be a better opportunity and a better option for college basketball as a whole?" he said on Friday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "Why not let 'em go back to college? Because then you could let all 175 who declared, let them all enter the draft, let them all see if they get drafted, and if they don't, let 'em go back to school. It's a win-win for everybody."
Kanell suggests a restriction-free process would not only prevent countless prospects from having to hit the road and entertain hectic moves across other leagues but benefit college basketball programs whose best talent can't immediately find a home in the NBA.
"All these colleges, the college coaches, the college programs, would take them back," he said. "Baseball does it. Baseball always has the best solution for the amateur status, the draft process."
Listen to the full episode, and subscribe on Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oladipo could be out until December
The Indiana Pacers star guard is rehabbing his way back from a serious quad injury
-
LOOK: Coby White in awe over Suns pick
The No. 7 overall pick on Thursday, White was stunned and elated over the news of his frie...
-
NBA Draft: Team-by-team grades
We hand out grades for how each team did on draft night
-
NBA Draft: Six takeaways, five sleepers
Also, the Atlanta Hawks hit another home run, while the Suns struck out
-
NBA Draft grades for every pick
Trades dominated the 2019 NBA Draft, so we're here to sort out everything that happened
-
NBA Draft: Winners and losers
The Cavaliers' misery continues, but things are looking good for the Grizzlies, who could generate...