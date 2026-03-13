An eight-game schedule highlights Friday's NBA slate. Among the notable odds include Suns vs. Raptors (-4.5) and Timberwolves (-5.5) vs. Warriors. The largest NBA spread of the day has Detroit as a -15.5-point favorite over Memphis, which has lost six games in a row. The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant (elbow) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe).

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bet NBA games with the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 21 on a sizzling 42-19 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Top NBA picks for Friday, March 13

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 227.5 points in the Knicks vs. Pacers game, which covers well over 60% of the time. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers have won seven of the last 10 meetings, with the Over covering in seven of those games. The Over has also covered in three of the last four Knicks games, and in eight of the last 10 Pacers games.

New York is averaging 117.2 points per game, 10th-highest in the league, while Indiana gives up 120 points, sixth-worst in the NBA. The Knicks are led by veteran guard Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 26.2 points in 62 starts this season. He is coming off a 28-point performance in Wednesday's 134-117 win at Utah.

The model is projecting five Knicks players to score 11.4 points or more, including Brunson with 26.4 projected points. Indiana is projected to have five players score 12.1 points or more, led by Pascal Siakam's 22.5 points. The teams are projected to combine for 240 points, as the Over hits well over 60% of the time. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, March 13

The model also has locked in two more picks, including an against the spread pick that hits in well over 60% of model simulations. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.