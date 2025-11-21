A nine-game NBA Cup schedule highlights Friday's 2025-26 NBA slate. Among the notable NBA odds include Heat vs. Bulls (-2.5), Timberwolves (-3.5) vs. Suns, Nuggets vs. Rockets (-2.5) and Trail Blazers vs. Warriors (-7.5). Oklahoma City also goes for its eighth win in a row when the Thunder (-16.5) battle the Jazz in Utah.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets.

Top NBA picks for Friday, Nov. 21

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Timberwolves (-3.5) to cover the spread against the Suns in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET. Minnesota has won the last eight meetings with Phoenix, and the Timberwolves are 7-1 against the spread during that stretch. Minnesota is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Both teams enter the game fairly healthy. Minnesota has won two in a row and is 10-5 overall, 4.5 games behind the Northwest Division-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix has won eight of its past 10 games and is second in the Pacific Division at 9-6, two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

The model is projecting six Timberwolves players to score 11 or more points, led by Anthony Edwards, who is projected to score 25.5 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by a handful of points as Minnesota covers in well over 50% of simulations.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Nov. 21

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another bet that hits nearly 70% of the time.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.