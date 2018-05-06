NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
Well, it looks like the second round might not last as long as we originally anticipated, as the Cavs and Celtics both have 3-0 leads in their series against the Raptors and 76ers, respectively. That's all the more reason to look at the bracket and start figuring out each team's potential path to the championsihp.
Here's a look at the updated 2018 Playoff Bracket, NBA Jam style.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
3 questions about Cavs-Raptors finish
There's only so much you can do against LeBron, but the Raptors could've put a better foot...
-
How the Raptors lost their way
It was supposed to be Toronto's year, but suddenly the East's top regular-season team is facing...
-
Cavs vs. Raptors series breakdown
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers meet in the second round for the second straight sea...
-
WATCH: LeBron hits game-winner off glass
LeBron must have eaten some bad food in Toronto once, because he does nothing but stomp on...
-
Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, Game 4 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pelicans vs. Warriors game 10,000 times
-
Playoff updates: Scores, highlights
Boston and Cleveland both took 3-0 leads in the most dramatic of ways