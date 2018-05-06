NBA Playoffs bracket 2018: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now

Well, it looks like the second round might not last as long as we originally anticipated, as the Cavs and Celtics both have 3-0 leads in their series against the Raptors and 76ers, respectively. That's all the more reason to look at the bracket and start figuring out each team's potential path to the championsihp.

Here's a look at the updated 2018 Playoff Bracket, NBA Jam style.

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz



2. Warriors vs. 6 Pelicans

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 4. Cavaliers

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks