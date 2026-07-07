NBA rumors: Lakers 'most active' in Jonathan Kuminga talks, pitching him on 'likely starting role'

The Los Angeles Lakers have a glaring hole on the wing after the departures of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura this summer. With options for high-quality options dwindling on the free agency market, the Lakers are facing pressure to bring in someone with upside to fit in between their star backcourt of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and their newly acquired big man, Walker Kessler.

For the second straight summer, Jonathan Kuminga finds himself struggling to find much of a market in free agency after seeing the Atlanta Hawks decline the $24.3 million team option on his contract. After becoming the latest casualty of restricted free agency a year ago, Kuminga isn't finding life as an unrestricted free agent much friendlier. The two teams that pursued him the most last summer -- the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns -- aren't in a position to make him a long-term offer. The Suns traded for Miles Bridges to fill their need on the wing, and the Kings are facing a cap crunch and may need to work out a sign-and-trade to finally bring him in.

That potentially makes Kuminga and the Lakers a mutually beneficial pairing. In fact, the Lakers are the "most active" team in talking with Kuminga, according to ESPN. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly reached out to Kuminga and his camp when free agency opened, prior to the Lakers acquiring Kessler in a sign-and-trade and signing Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton. Los Angeles has checked in again since tying up most of its money with those four players and is trying to pitch Kuminga on the opportunity they can provide -- a potential starting role alongside Dončić and Reaves.

On Tuesday, the Lakers continued filling out their roster by adding Kevon Looney on a one-year veteran minimum deal, per ESPN, bolstering their center rotation behind Kessler after trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

Deandre Ayton trade grades: Lakers ship veteran center to Wizards with eyes on free-agent replacement Jack Maloney

While the Lakers are the most active in pursuit of Kuminga, their offer isn't good enough yet for Kuminga to jump at it and sign. What L.A. is pitching is a chance to start on a contender and build his profile for a future payday. Kuminga, probably rightly, recognizes that opportunity won't be going away and will wait to see if there's something better on the horizon -- either financially or in terms of opportunity. The Hawks could always be an option as they retain his Bird Rights and could work out a smaller deal than the team option they declined. Or a sign-and-trade could be possible if a team is willing to part with assets to bring in Kuminga.

ESPN's report indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers also expressed interest in Kuminga but are currently all-in on their pursuit of another reunion with James. James' free agency is now the focal point for a number of teams, and Kuminga would be wise to wait for his decision to see if some of those who miss out on James turn their attention to him. That would allow him to at least choose the best opportunity, even if the money won't be tremendously different.

The ultimate answer could be the Lakers, but as the league awaits James' decision -- which could drag on for another week or more -- Kuminga will likely bide his time as well to see if more options present themselves.