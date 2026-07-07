When will LeBron James pick a new team? Why his free agency could last until mid-July

After the early flurry of trades and signings that dramatically changed the complexion of the NBA's championship race, the offseason has slowed to a crawl. Monday brought the official start of the league year as those deals became official, and all eyes have now shifted to the final major unrestricted free agent on the board: LeBron James.

While it's become commonplace for restricted free agency to stretch deep into the summer due to stalemates in negotiations, James is taking a patient and deliberate approach to what is expected to be his final dip into the free agency pool. James' agent, Rich Paul, said on June 30 that James would not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons. While James' initial shortlist of destinations reportedly included the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, the list of teams under consideration for James has grown to include at least 10 squads, Paul said last week. The Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers are also in the mix to some degree, but those teams will be on standby as they wait out James' timeline to reach a decision.

That raises the question: when will we find out where James will play his 24th NBA season? The only person who knows that is James himself, but it wouldn't be a surprise if his free agency stretches well into July. Marc Stein reported Tuesday that some around the league expect James to wait at least one more week before making a decision, which would be the latest free agency announcement of his career.

LeBron James' free agency history

Free Agency Year Announcement Date The Decision (2010) July 8 The Return (2014) July 11 The Lakers (2018) June 30 The Final Decision (2026) ???

James' first (and most infamous) free agency came in 2010 when he had his made-for-TV special, "The Decision," on July 8 and announced he was "taking his talents to South Beach." Four years later, he announced his return to Cleveland in less grand fashion on July 11, letting his free agency stretch out nearly two weeks before making his homecoming official. When he left Cleveland a second time for the Lakers, he didn't drag things out at all, avoiding any drama about where he'd end up by landing with the Lakers on the first night of the moratorium period.

This time, it appears the 41-year-old James is going to savor his final opportunity to be the belle of the ball, and he can do that this time around for one major reason.

LeBron James landing spot predictions: Favorite emerges one week into free agency Brad Botkin

No salary cap concerns

James has always enjoyed the spotlight and receiving overtures from suitors. But his time around, he doesn't have to worry about holding up other business with teams maintaining enough cap space to sign him. In past years, James was always up for a max contract, and while teams were happy to wait for him to announce on his own time, they then had to make the necessary moves to fill out the roster around him. That meant James' free-agent decisions always held the rest of the league hostage to some degree.

This year, James is going to sign for a portion of the mid-level or possibly even a minimum deal, which makes it easier for him to drag things on and keep the focus on himself. He's also not the centerpiece of a long-term build, but is instead picking a squad to make a one (or possibly two) year run at a title. As Paul noted, James is looking at current roster construction, how he'll fit on offense and defense and which team has the makeup to help him capture a fifth championship.

There could be some tertiary moves after his arrival, but for the first time in his career, James will be the final piece added to the puzzle rather than the starting point. By waiting a week into free agency, James has allowed the rest of the NBA's offseason craziness to take place, clearing the stage for himself. But having the NBA world focused on his decision may not be enough.

Waiting out the World Cup?

The World Cup, which is about to reach the quarterfinals, is the main attraction in the sports world this summer, and while the United States' campaign came to an end Monday night in the Round of 16 against Belgium, James is a global superstar who may not want his news to take a backseat to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the soccer stars still competing for the sport's ultimate prize.

The World Cup quarterfinals will be played this coming weekend (July 9-11), followed by a three-day break before the semifinals on July 14 and 15. There will then be another window before the World Cup Final on July 19 (and the third-place game on July 18).

It's plausible that James could wait out the entirety of the World Cup, or until one of the windows between the late stages of the tournament, before announcing his decision to ensure he has the day to himself.