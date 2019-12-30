Nets vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from advanced computer

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 11-20 overall and 3-11 at home, while Brooklyn is 16-15 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Timberwolves are trying to avoid their 10th consecutive home loss. They have not won at home since Nov. 13. The Nets have lost three of their past four games. Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Nets odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Timberwolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 94-88 to Cleveland. Jeff Teague (18 points) and Kelan Martin (17 points) were the top scorers for the Timberwolves. The Wolves have won just once in their past 13 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) missed his sixth consecutive game and is questionable for tonight. Andrew Wiggins also missed Saturday's game and is questionable for tonight because of an illness.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against Houston on Saturday, falling 108-98. A silver lining for Brooklyn was the play of Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Nets were held under 100 points for consecutive games for the first time this season. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 17 points. In their last four games, the Nets are shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 27.1 percent on 3-point attempts.

The last time the teams met in October, Brooklyn came up empty-handed with a 127-126 loss.

