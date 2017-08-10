Newly acquired Thunder forward Patrick Patterson out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

After watching Russell Westbrook single-handedly dominate the NBA last season but fall short in the playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder reloaded this offseason in an effort to get him some help.

The most notable acquisition was Paul George, who came over in a trade for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, but another key addition was Patrick Patterson, a stretch-four who signed a three-year, $16.4 million deal with the team after spending the last four and a half seasons in Toronto.

Patterson's tenure in OKC is off to a rough start, however, as the Thunder announced that he underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Thursday, and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. From the Thunder release:

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure today on his left knee, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced. The proactive procedure was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California. Patterson will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

Patterson is expected to be ready for the start of Thunder camp, but when you're dealing with knee surgery, things are never set in stone. That being said, unless there's a tremendous setback, Patterson figures to slot into the starting power forward position on opening night in October.

While George was clearly the prize of the offseason for the Thunder, Patterson was a strong addition at an affordable salary. Patterson is capable of hitting 3s, making the extra pass and defending -- a perfect piece alongside two superstars. There will be an adjustment period, so the more time that Westbrook, George and Patterson can get on the court together, the stronger they'll be for what they hope is a long playoff run.