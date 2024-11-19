The Denver Nuggets hit the road for a 2024 NBA Cup matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Wednesday night. Denver is 7-5 on the season and is currently 6th place in the Western Conference standings, while Memphis is 8-6 and is sitting in eighth place in the West. The two franchises played on Sunday, with the Grizzlies winning 105-90. Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (personal) missed Sunday's matchup and is listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest. Aaron Gordon (calf) remains out for Denver, while Ja Morant (hip) is out for Memphis.

Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Memphis as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nuggets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Grizzlies and just locked in its picks and NBA in-season tournament predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -3.5

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies over/under: 227.5 points

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -165, Denver +135

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets are a completely different team with Nikola Jokic on the court. Denver has an offensive rating of 125.8 when the three-time NBA MVP is on the floor, which is the best number in NBA history. When Jokic is off the floor, the Nuggets have the worst offensive rating in league history at 86.3. Jokic (personal) will be a game-time decision tonight.

The Nuggets still have some solid pieces to work with if Jokic is unable to play. Point guard Jamal Murray is capable of taking a game over on the offensive end, and enters Tuesday averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Forward Michael Porter Jr. is one of the more explosive offensive players in the league as well. Porter is averaging 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies blew the Nuggets out on Sunday, winning 105-90 in Memphis. Denver was short-handed in that game, but with the way the Grizzlies played on both ends it may not have made a difference. Memphis dictated the pace in that game, and played a smothering brand of defense that forced 14 turnovers by Denver.

Ja Morant (hip) remains out for Memphis, but the Grizzlies still have a dynamic duo in forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and shooting guard Desmond Bane. Jackson enters Tuesday averaging 23.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Bane, who is coming off a double-double on Sunday, averages 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.