Pistons vs. Celtics odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 18-7 overall and 10-1 at home, while Detroit is 11-17 overall and 4-9 on the road. Detroit is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games against Boston. The Celtics, meanwhile, are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall. Boston is favored by nine-points in the latest Celtics vs. Pistons odds, while the Over-Under is set at 213.5.

Boston beat Dallas 109-103 on Wednesday behind 32 points and five rebounds from Kemba Walker. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum added 24 points and eight rebounds. Walker has been sensational in his first season in Boston, averaging 23.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He's scored 22 or more points in five of his last six outings, and now he'll look to take advantage of a Detroit defense that has given up 122 or more points in two of its last four games.

Detroit, meanwhile, lost to Toronto 112-99 on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Pistons was the play of Andre Drummond, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Drummond has an impressive 22 double-doubles in 26 games this season, and is scoring 17.8 points to go with his NBA-best 16.7 rebounds per game.

