The Detroit Pistons will host the Toronto Raptors in one of the earlier Eastern Conference matchups on Monday. Detroit is 7-11 overall and 3-5 at home, while Toronto is 4-13 overall and 0-9 on the road. The Pistons defeated the Raptors, 99-95, on Nov. 15 in their first meeting of the season and the Pistons won two of three matchups last year.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Detroit is favored by 5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Raptors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Raptors spread: Pistons -5

Pistons vs. Raptors over/under: 221.5 points

Pistons vs. Raptors money line: Pistons -210, Raptors +174

TOR: The Raptors are 11-6 ATS this season

DET: The Pistons are 7-5 ATS with one day off this season

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors aren't at full health yet, but they are getting there and the results show it. Toronto has won two of its last three games and Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is back and healthy from an eye injury that cost him three weeks. The Raptors are 4-13 this season, but they are 2-4 with Barnes in the lineup for a substantially greater win percentage. RJ Barrett is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game with two 30-point performances over his past three contests to strengthen Toronto's starting five.

The Raptors have covered the spread in three of their last four contests. They've been the underdogs in all 17 games this season, yet despite only four victories, the Raptors are 11-6 ATS, covering at one of the top rates in the league. Barnes had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Sunday as he builds back his endurance, and with Pistons star Cade Cunningham (hip) doubtful, Toronto could cover the margin again. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons enter on a three-game losing streak, but they are 3-4 over their last seven games and after going 14-68 last season, a 3-4 seven-game stretch sounds farfetched. But Detroit made significant upgrades this offseason, including signing Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley. Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has elevated his performance as well, averaging a career-best 18.1 ppg on 43.1% shooting, which is also a career-high.

The Pistons covered the spread in their 99-95 victory over the Raptors on Nov. 15 as they entered as 2.5-point favorites. Detroit is 3-2 ATS over its last five home games and even if Cunningham can't play, the Pistons have enough pieces this season to put a competitive lineup on the floor. See which team to pick here.

