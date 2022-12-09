The Toronto Raptors (13-12) will go on the road for the first time in a week when they face the Orlando Magic (6-20) on Friday night. Toronto went 2-1 during its three-game homestand, wrapping it up with a 126-113 win over the Lakers on Wednesday. Orlando snapped its nine-game losing streak with a 116-111 win over the Clippers in overtime earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 8 points in the latest Magic vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.

Magic vs. Raptors spread: Magic +8

Magic vs. Raptors over/under: 222 points

Magic vs. Raptors money line: Orlando +260, Toronto -335

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando finally has some momentum following its 116-111 win over the Clippers in overtime on Wednesday. The Magic trailed 32-14 after the first quarter, but they got closer in the third quarter before outscoring Los Angeles 28-21 in the fourth quarter. Star rookie Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime, knocking down six free throws in the final seven seconds to seal the deal.

Bol Bol and Moe Wagner each scored 20 points and combined for 22 rebounds. Banchero leads Orlando with 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during what has been an impressive start to his career. Toronto has struggled away from home in recent weeks, going 1-7 in its last eight road games. Toronto will be without one of its top reserves in Precious Achiuwa (ankle).

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto just picked up an easy 13-point victory when these teams met last Saturday, as the Raptors have now won 30 of the last 36 meetings between these teams. Orlando has lost 16 of its last 19 home games against Toronto and is due for a letdown performance following its first win in weeks. The Raptors are coming off a dominant win over the Lakers, leading by as many as 27 points and never trailing in the 126-113 final.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each scored 25 points for Toronto, while Scottie Barnes matched his career high with 17 rebounds. Orlando is playing without leading rebounder Wendell Carter Jr., along with Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac. Toronto has covered the spread in 11 of the last 13 meetings between these teams, including each of the last five in Orlando.

