Raptors vs. Thunder NBA odds: Pick from advanced computer model on 46-22 run

Two of the NBA's hottest teams square off Wednesday as the streaking Thunder host the rising Raptors at 8 p.m. ET.

Toronto had its six-game win streak snapped Tuesday night in Dallas, as the scrappy Mavericks held on for a 98-93 victory despite scoring just 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City, the league's third-best defensive team at 100 points allowed per game, last played on Christmas Day, knocking off the Rockets 112-107. The Thunder limited NBA top scorer James Harden -- coming off back-to-back 51-point games -- to 29 points in the win.

Toronto is 5-1 against the spread in its past six games playing on the second day of back-to-backs and 4-0 in its past four contests in Oklahoma City.

The Raptors are 6-2 against the spread in their past eight head-to-head matchups with the Thunder.

For Wednesday night, the Thunder opened as four-point favorites and the line has remained steady. The over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped four points to 208.5.

Toronto sits in second place in the East, 1.5 games behind Boston. The Raptors have the third-best point differential in the NBA at 8.5 points per game -- trailing only the Rockets and Warriors.

OKC's recent surge has the Thunder a season-best four games over .500 at 19-15, and they are a stellar 13-4 at home. The Raptors are 23-9 overall, 11-8 on the road.

Oklahoma City is led by reigning MVP Russell Westbrook, who is tops on the team in scoring (23.9), rebounds (9.4) and assists (9.9). He is also averaging 2.1 steals. Forward Paul George adds 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also snipes 2.5 steals a game -- tops in the NBA.

Toronto's leading scorer is DeMar DeRozan, with 24.3 points a game. He's knocking down 3-pointers at a 48 percent clip. DeRozan's backcourt-mate, Kyle Lowry, averages 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and a team-high seven assists.

Will the Raptors make it out of Oklahoma City with their seventh win in their past eight games or will the surging Thunder up their victory streak to six and cover?

What side of Raptors-Thunder do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Raptors-Thunder, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NBA, and find out.