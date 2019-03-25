Sixers vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer model on 65-48 run

Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, with tipoff from the Amway Center set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sixers just saw their NBA-best six-game winning streak snapped when they were handed a surprising loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Nevertheless, Philadelphia is listed as a two-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is 218.5 in the latest Sixers vs Magic odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Magic picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 24 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 268-206 record on all top-rated picks, returning over $4,700 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 24 on a strong 65-48 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now it has locked in on Magic vs. Sixers. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Orlando ranks slightly better than Philadelphia in defensive efficiency, but every other meaningful statistic points in Philly's direction. The 76ers have already beaten the Magic twice this season and have a 5-1 record against Orlando the last two years.

The Magic have no answer for Embiid, who has already dropped one triple-double on them this season and averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists against Orlando in 2018-19. Embiid has been completely unstoppable over his past three games, averaging 35 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

But just because Philadelphia is the better team on paper doesn't mean it's a lock to cover the Sixers vs. Magic spread on the road.

The model is also well aware of the importance of home-court advantage in this game. Orlando has been strong at home, posting a 22-16 record, as opposed to just 13-22 on the road. Philly is 18-17 on the road this year, but has struggled against the spread when traveling. In fact, the 76ers have covered the spread in only 42.9 percent of their road games, while Orlando boasts a 52.8 percent cover rate at home.

Also, for all the talk of how well Embiid has played against Orlando, Vucevic has been excellent against his former team this season, averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists against the Sixers.

So who wins Magic vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.