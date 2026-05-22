Spurs vs. Thunder odds, prediction: Game 3 pick as West Finals shift to San Antonio

The Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs was one of the most hotly anticipated playoff series in recent NBA history. It's more than lived up to the hype thus far. Game 3 is Friday night as the series shifts to San Antonio.

Game 1 went to double overtime, including the first of what we assume will be many classic Victor Wembanyama playoff moments when he tied the game with a deep, transition 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime period. San Antonio went on to take the opener, but Oklahoma City fought back to even things up in Game 2 behind a 30-point outing from two-time defending NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Now the Western Conference Finals have become a war of attrition. Jalen Williams re-injured his hamstring in Game 2, and he is now day-to-day. De'Aaron Fox has missed the first two games of the series with a high ankle sprain, and Dylan Harper is dealing with a right adductor injury suffered in Game 2.

We know Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander will bring it. The test now is on the depth these teams have spent the past several years accumulating. Who can step up and support the superstars in a critical Game 3? Here's how you can tune in and find out.

Spurs vs. Thunder: Game 3 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Friday, May 22

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Friday, May 22 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio TV channel : NBC | Live stream : Peacock

: NBC | : Peacock Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -1.5 | O/U: 217.5

Spurs vs. Thunder: Game 3 prediction

The Williams injury is problematic for the Thunder, but not insurmountable. They have so many wings that if he's either out or compromised, they can adjust. But San Antonio's ball-handling issues are more serious. Stephon Castle has an NBA record 20 turnovers in the first two games of this series. The Thunder live off of those live-ball turnovers, and Castle's defensive burden guarding Gilgeous-Alexander is so high that asking him to be a primary ball-handler as well is just too much.

The Spurs turned to Jordan McLaughlin for seven minutes in Game 2 and lost those minutes by 10 points. Until we know Fox and/or Harper are healthy, Oklahoma City has the advantage here. The Pick: Thunder +1.5