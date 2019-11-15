Spurs vs. Magic odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 15 predictions from advanced computer

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center. Orlando is 4-7 overall and 4-3 at home, while San Antonio is 5-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. San Antonio has lost three in a row. Orlando has won two of its last three games. Orlando is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks.

Now, it has simulated Spurs vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was all tied up at the half for Orlando and Philadelphia on Wednesday, but Orlando stepped up in the second half. The Magic strolled past Philadelphia with points to spare, taking the contest 112-97. Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards in addition to seven dimes. Vucevic has eight double-doubles on the season. Seven Magic players scored in double figures.

Vucevic leads the Magic with 17.8 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, San Antonio received a tough blow as it fell 129-114 to Minnesota. The Spurs got a solid performance out of DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points along with five rebounds.San Antonio missed 14 of 17 3-point attempts.

The Spurs will play five of their next six games on the road. A total of 12 of Orlando's 18 wins in the series have come at home. The Spurs have won 43 of 61 meetings.

Orlando is worst in the league in points per game, with only 99.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Magic, the Spurs enter the matchup with 48.5 rebounds per game on average, good for third best in the league.

So who wins Spurs vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations?