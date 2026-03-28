Stephen Curry missed the Golden State Warriors' win over the tanking Washington Wizards on Friday night, and, according to ESPN, he will miss at least one more game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. At the very least, that will extend his absence to 25 games since being diagnosed with "runner's knee" after leaving the Warriors' game vs. Detroit on Jan. 30.

Curry has reportedly "graduated to more intensified court work" of late but has yet to get clearance for a five-on-five scrimmage.

Clearance. That's an important word here. Indeed, all the Warriors have to do to allow this life-support season to pass in peace officially is not clear Curry to return. That may just be what they're doing with these updates coming every so often, pushing the rock down the road until there isn't enough season left for it to be feasible to bring Curry back. Steve Kerr has already laid the groundwork for this increasingly likely scenario.

"We're not bringing him back [only] for the Play-In game," Kerr said, via ESPN. "He'd need to play some games. We need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games. That's fair to say."

This is actually perfect for the Warriors, whose entire focus at this point should be on not making the playoffs. The season is already lost. To lose out on a lottery pick (potentially a high one with the flattened odds making anything possible) on top of it would be nothing short of foolish.

Why the Warriors need to keep Stephen Curry on the shelf and officially embrace the tank Brad Botkin

This isn't a case where the Warriors will be fined for tanking. This is a legitimate injury. Nobody can question the severity of the "pain and swelling" that has persisted. ESPN's Anthony Slater already reported that the Warriors are fearful of risking long-term damage to an already "unpredictable" knee. That's open to interpretation. At this point, the Warriors could say the 38-year-old Curry caught the flu and get through the next few weeks. There are only eight games left for crying out loud.

Honestly, what's the upside of bringing him back at this point? Curry gets hot and somehow carries an utterly hopeless Warriors team through the Play-In Tournament and into the first round of the playoffs, where they will promptly be whacked? That's worth the forfeiture of a lottery pick? No chance. The Warriors would be out of their organizational mind to even consider allowing that to happen.

Without Curry, they're not going to jump the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed. So they're going to have to win two Play-In games, which, without Curry, is not likely. If you have to, you tank a Play-In game. Whatever it takes. With commissioner Adam Silver set to crack down on tanking next year, and probably in a pretty aggressive way, the Warriors might not have another chance to do this for a while outside of being honestly bad -- which they are at this present moment. Trying to get good again with two weeks left in the season can only screw this up.

Again, it's likely the Warriors are aware of this and are milking Curry's injury accordingly. That's not to say he isn't hurt or that these "setbacks" aren't real. But if the Warriors were a good team and fighting for one of the top six playoff seeds, would he still be out? The Warriors have erred on the side of caution all this time because Curry's health is not to be trifled with in any capacity whatsoever, but also because they know if there was a time to rush him back, this isn't it.

If the Warriors are serious about taking one more run at contention with Curry, which they should be, then that lottery pick this summer is a big deal. They can trade up to five first-round picks this summer, and the higher their 2026 pick lands, the more its market value increases accordingly.

For clarification, to comply with the Stepien rule (which says you can't go two straight years without making a first-round pick), the Warriors would have to make their 2026 pick first, with the understanding that they are doing so for the drafted player to be traded. From there, they could send their 2027, 2029, 3031 and 2033 picks, along with whatever young player(s) that a trade partner might desire. That's a lot of ammo.

So yes, the Warriors can still put a contender around Curry one last time. Next season was always tabbed as the end of this thing. That's why the contracts of Curry, Kerr, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler all conclude in 2027. It's lined up that way. It's all about next season, which effectively starts with the way they choose to end this season.