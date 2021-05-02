The Phoenix Suns will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 21-43 overall and 9-23 at home, while the Suns are 45-18 overall and 20-9 on the road. The Suns are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games as favorites. The Thunder are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 Sunday games. The Suns are 2-6 against the spread in the last eight Phoenix-Oklahoma City meetings.

Thunder vs. Suns spread: Suns -16

Thunder vs. Suns over-under: 222 points

Thunder vs. Suns money line: Suns -2000, Thunder +1100

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City absorbed a historic loss, falling 152-95 Saturday to the Indiana Pacers. It was the Thunder's worst home loss in franchise history. The loss was also Oklahoma City's eighth straight at home. Moses Brown scored 16 points in the defeat.

The Thunder get 14.3 points per game from Lu Dort, 7.3 rebounds per game from Darius Bazley and 3.5 assists per game from Theo Maledon. Oklahoma City scores 105.2 points per game but allows 112.0 defensively. The Thunder are fourth in the five-team Northwest Division, 25 games behind Utah.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix dealt Utah a 121-100 setback Friday, the Suns' third straight victory. Devin Booker scored a game-high 31 points, and Mikal Bridges added 18 points.

Booker scores 25.5 points per game, while DeAndre Ayton pulls down 10.7 rebounds and Chris Paul deals 8.7 assists per outing. The Suns score 114.4 points per game and give up 107.4 defensively. Phoenix leads the Pacific Division by three games over the Los Angeles Clippers.

