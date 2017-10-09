The Flagrant Two Podcast: Breaking down over/unders in Western Conference
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the Warriors dominating preseason and more
In this episode: Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave break down the Warriors putting up 142 points in a preseason game, whether they were sending a message to the rest of the league and Klay Thompson saying they aspire to be like Michael Jordan's Bulls (2:00-mark), The Thunder barely squeaking out a win over Melbourne United (11:50-mark), and the feud between James Harden and former Rockets coach Kevin McHale. The Flagrant Two team dives into all the Western Conference over/unders ahead of the 2017-18 season (27:50-mark).
