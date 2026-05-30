Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7 predictions, odds: Expert picks with NBA Finals berth on the line

It all comes down to Saturday night for the Thunder and Spurs. OKC is hosting San Antonio in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The winner moves on to face the Knicks in the NBA Finals. The loser goes home.

The series has featured many memorable moments and had a thrilling double-overtime Game 1. But there hasn't been much clutch time since. The last five games in the series have been decided by an average of 17 points, and the Spurs just won Game 6 by 27.

Will we get a tense and close Game 7? And who will emerge victorious? The Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite at home, and our experts are making their Game 7 score predictions below.

Thunder vs. Spurs: Game 7 info

Time : 8 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, May 30



: 8 p.m. ET | : Saturday, May 30 Location : Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City TV channel : NBC | Live stream : Peacock

: NBC | : Peacock Odds (via FanDuel): OKC -3.5, O/U: 212.5

Thunder vs. Spurs: Game 7 score predictions



John Gonzalez James Herbert Jack Maloney Cameron Salerno Thunder vs. Spurs Game 7 Thunder Thunder Thunder Thunder

Gonzalez: Thunder 120, Spurs 112. I originally picked OKC in 7, and here we are. The numbers and history are in OKC's favor. Since the NBA-ABA merger back in 1976-77, home teams have won Game 7 71.7% of the time. The Thunder are also 4-0 at home in Game 7s, with wins over the Pacers and Nuggets last season and the Grizzlies in 2014 and 2011. Meanwhile, the Spurs are 1-5 on the road in Game 7s. None of that means as much these two teams taking turns beating each other into submission in this series. It's OKC's turn. The Thunder have scored at least 120 points in all three of their wins. Make it four, and put the Knicks on alert.

Herbert: Thunder 111, Spurs 108. I'm sticking with my "Thunder in 7" prediction. And yes, OKC has scored 122 or more points in each of its three wins, but I've seen too many ugly Game 7s to predict that it will reach that mark this time. I'm anticipating a classic, like the series opener, but with slightly better shotmaking. (Game 1 was tied 101-101 at the end of regulation.)

Maloney: Thunder 111, Spurs 100. I had Thunder in 7 before the series and again ahead of Game 5, and there's no reason to change my mind now. The Thunder went 34-7 at home during the regular season and are 6-1 at home during the playoffs, with their only defeat coming in Game 1 of this series in double overtime. That home-court advantage will pay dividends on Saturday. Notably, the Thunder are shooting 38.9% from 3-point range at home in this series, compared to 29.7% on the road.

Salerno: Thunder 112, Spurs 105. A few days ago, I doubled down on my initial prediction of Thunder in 6. By going with OKC (again), you could say I'm tripling down. This is a legacy game for Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has struggled in this series, by his standards. My prediction is OKC wins by seven points, and the reigning two-time NBA MVP goes for 40.