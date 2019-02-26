Thunder vs. Nuggets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 46-32 roll

The Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET in a battle of clubs vying for the top spot in the Western Conference. Denver (41-18) currently holds the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference playoff race and is in first place in the North Division, three games ahead of Oklahoma City (38-21). The Nuggets have won the first two meetings this season in the series, and another win Tuesday would clinch the tie-breaker should it be needed at the end of the season. Denver has won four straight overall, while Oklahoma City has won four of six and is looking to bounce back from a home loss to Sacramento. Denver is a three-point sportsbook favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 236.5. in the latest Thunder vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a 222-169 record on all top-rated picks entering Week 20 of the 2018-19 NBA season, and has been particularly strong on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread with a 46-32 run.

The model has locked in on Thunder vs. Nuggets, leaning under on the total.

The model knows the Nuggets are motivated to create more separation from the Thunder in the standings and stay within arm's reach of the Golden State Warriors, who hold a 1.5-game lead in the playoff race. Denver has the best home record in the NBA at 26-4 and hasn't lost at the Pepsi Center since falling 142-111 to Golden State on Jan. 15.

In two matchups with Oklahoma City, the Nuggets have made their mark on the defensive end, holding the Thunder's high-powered offense to 98 points in each meeting. They held Oklahoma City to 41.1 percent shooting in a 109-98 victory Dec. 14 in Denver. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as the Nuggets shot 50.6 percent and had 29 assists on 42 field goals.

But just because it has dominated recent meetings, doesn't mean Denver is assured of covering the Thunder vs. Nuggets spread on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City came out of the All-Star break with back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. The Thunder overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and outlasted the Jazz 148-147 in double overtime Friday night. Paul George had 45 points and hit a game-winning floater as time expired. Russell Westbrook put up 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The Thunder made 18 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers.

A weary Thunder team fell 119-116 to Sacramento on Saturday but still managed to overcome a 16-point deficit to tie the game with a minute left. Westbrook had 41 points and 10 rebounds.

