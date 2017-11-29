Warriors vs. Lakers odds: Picks from advanced computer model on 20-12 run

The up-and-coming Los Angeles Lakers host the world champion Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET in a nationally-televised Western Conference showdown (NBA TV).

The Warriors are an 11-point road favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223, down from an open of 225.

Before you make any bets on this NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

The model would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pools in football last season and has put together a blistering 20-12 run (62.5 percent) on its top-rated NBA point spread picks for SportsLine.

Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend in Warriors-Lakers and locked in against-the-spread, over-under and money-line picks.

We can tell you that the computer has the over hitting in 56 percent of simulations. It also has a very strong pick for one side of the spread.

Golden State is 15-6 and in second place in the West, behind only Houston at 16-4. The Warriors lead the NBA at 116.9 points per game and its Big Three are flat out scoring in bunches.

Stephen Curry leads the charge at 26.0 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and a team-best 6.3 assists. Kevin Durant averages 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Klay Thompson is at 20.2 points per game.

They're not an unbeatable force, though. Since winning seven straight from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13, the Warriors are 4-3, including a 106-100 home loss on Monday to Sacramento.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are just 2-7 on the road, but above-.500 at home (6-5). While there are no true stars on the team, the Lakers are spreading the wealth better than just about any team in the league.

They have a whopping seven players averaging double-figures -- and one of them isn't their enigmatic rookie point guard, Lonzo Ball (8.7).

Forward Kyle Kuzma is the team's leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, but he's back to coming off the bench with Larry Nance returning from injury.

Kuzma scored 15 points in 20 minutes in a reserve role on Monday, a 120-115 loss to the Clippers. That provides quite a scoring punch off the bench for second-year coach Luke Walton.

Can the Lakers use their depth to stay close -- or even beat -- Golden State? Or will the Warriors overpower their young opponent to move to 16-6 on the year?

So what side of Warriors-Lakers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Warriors-Lakers, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NFL and is on a 20-12 heater in NBA picks, and find out.