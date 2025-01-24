Nikola Jokic put on an outstanding performance in the Denver Nuggets' 132-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, and his highlights included one of the most ridiculous buzzer-beaters ever.

With less than two seconds remaining in the third quarter, he grabbed an inbounds pass from Aaron Gordon and took just one step forward before he launching the ball from just inside the 3-point line near the left wing. Improbably, his shot was right on line and went in. According to NBA.com, Jokic was 66 feet from the basket.

The crowd at Ball Arena was ecstatic and got on their feet, but Jokic hardly reacted while his teammates celebrated with him.

"I knew it was going in," he said after the game.

And if that wasn't enough, Jokic finished the night with 35 points, 22 rebounds and 17 assists, becoming the first player to register a game with at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. It was also Jokic' fifth consecutive game putting up a triple-double before the fourth quarter. Jokic has an NBA-leading 20 triple-doubles this season, 14 of which were registered before the start of the fourth quarter.

Jokic is considered a unique player because although he is a 7-foot center, he has strong point guard abilities. The 2023 NBA champion earned his third MVP title last year, and is once again one of the favorites to win the award this season. Highlights like the one on Thursday certainly serve as a reminder of the incredible abilities he possesses.

Earlier in the day, Jokic officially earned an invitation to play in his seventh NBA All-Star game when he was voted in as a starter.

The Nuggets are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 28-16 record. They will be back on the court on Saturday when they take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota.