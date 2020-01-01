Wizards vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena as part of the New Year's Day NBA schedule. Washington is 10-22 overall and 5-8 at home, while Orlando is 14-19 overall and 4-12 on the road. The Magic have lost their last two games, but they have defeated Washington twice this season. The Wizards have lost 12 of their past 15 games. Orlando is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Wizards vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Washington wrapped up 2019 with a 123-105 victory over Miami. Among those leading the charge for the Wizards was Jordan McRae, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a season-high 29 points and eight dimes. Garrison Mathews had a season-high 28 points.

Bradley Beal has missed the past two games with a leg injury and his status is uncertain for tonight. He scored 34 and 42 points in the first two games against Orlando this season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Orlando took a 101-93 defeat against Atlanta on Monday. Terrence Ross had a tough game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and Evan Fournier had 22. Orlando scored just 36 points in the second half.

Fournier scored 25 and 31 points in the first two meetings with Washington this season. Vucevic had 30 points and 17 rebounds in the first matchup. Aaron Gordon (Achilles) is questionable for tonight's game.

Washington is stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121 on average. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.9 on average.

So who wins Magic vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Magic vs. Wizards spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.